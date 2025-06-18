President Tinubu felicitates Taiwo Oyedele at 50

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, on his 50th birthday on June 18, 2025.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the congratulatory message available to newsmen in a statement he issued on Tuesday.

According to Onanuga, the President joins members of the Oyedele family, friends, and well-wishers in celebrating the accomplished tax expert, accountant, and economist who exemplifies excellence, resilience, and innovation in public and private service.

He highlighted his inspiring journey from humble beginnings in Ikare Akoko, Ondo State to academic and professional distinction at top global institutions such as the London School of Economics, Yale University, and Harvard Kennedy School.

From his early years in Ikare Akoko to his decades of leadership at PwC and his studies abroad, Oyedele has shown that merit, discipline, and integrity are the foundations of actual achievement.

Tinubu said: “When I inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms on August 8, 2023, I tasked the committee under his chairmanship with a bold mission to reform Nigeria’s tax and fiscal landscape, raise our Tax-to-GDP ratio to 18% within three years, and make the business environment more attractive.

Also Read

“Although I am awaiting the harmonised four tax bills to append my signature, indications are that the reforms will enable us to reach our targeted tax-to-GDP ratio, which has already risen from 10% to over 13.5%.”

The President commended Oyedele, former Africa Tax Leader at PwC, for his pivotal role in championing Nigeria’s fairer, simpler, and more growth-oriented tax system.

He also appreciated Oyedele’s efforts to streamline taxation, provide relief for low-income households, and ensure that Nigeria’s fiscal policies promote inclusive economic growth.

As Oyedele marks this golden jubilee milestone, President Tinubu looks forward to his increased contributions to academia and mentoring the next generation of leaders through youth empowerment initiatives such as the Impact Africa Foundation.

The President prays that God will grant Oyedele continued strength, wisdom, and fulfilment as he continues his dedicated service to Nigeria and humanity.

Post Views: 24