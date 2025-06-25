President Tinubu congratulates Gov. Sanwo-Olu on 60th birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, on his 60th birthday on June 25, 2025.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, the sixth democratically elected Governor of Lagos State, began his political career under President Tinubu’s mentorship.

His extensive public service includes distinguished roles as Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos State Property Development Corporation and as a three-time Commissioner across key ministries: Economic Planning and Budget; Commerce and Industry; and Establishments, Training, and Pensions.

Tinubu commended the Governor’s steadfast commitment to Lagos State’s growth and development, noting his alignment with the transformative master plan established during the President’s tenure as governor of the state from 1999 to 2007.

He said: “Your execution of this vision is exemplified by landmark achievements, including completing the Blue and Red Rail lines and the ongoing preparations for the Purple Line, which will serve the vital Lekki corridor.

“I urge you to sustain this trajectory by prioritising impactful projects for Lagosians, notably the long-awaited Fourth Mainland Bridge and the Freedom Way to Victoria Garden City (VGC) Road.

“I also wish you continued good health, longevity, and many more years of invaluable service to Lagos State and Nigeria.”

