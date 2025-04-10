President Tinubu congratulates Dangote as he turns 68

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Africa’s foremost industrialist and philanthropist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who is the Founder and President of the Dangote Group, on his 68th birthday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement he issued on Thursday.

According to Onanuga, Tinubu celebrated the life of a visionary whose resilience and unwavering commitment to Africa’s economic transformation have redefined entrepreneurship on the continent.

He said: “President Tinubu commends Alhaji Dangote for his contributions to Nigeria’s industrialisation effort, noting how his ventures—from cement manufacturing to agriculture and the groundbreaking Dangote Refinery—have bolstered the national ambition for self-sufficiency and created thousands of jobs.

“Beyond commerce, the President extols Dangote’s philanthropy, mainly through the Dangote Foundation, which has uplifted millions of underprivileged Africans.”

Onanuga quoted President Tinubu as having said: “Aliko Dangote’s life embodies hard work, generosity, and faith in Nigeria’s potential.

“His willingness to invest in people and nation-building reflects profound business ingenuity and love for humanity.”

President Tinubu prays that God Almighty will continue to bless Africa’s richest man with vitality, wisdom, and many more years of impact.

He encouraged younger Nigerians to draw inspiration from Dangote’s enterprise, resilience, and service.

