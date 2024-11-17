President Tinubu confers GCON on Indian Prime Minister Modi

President Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday conferred the national honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger on the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Tinubu bestowed the honour on the Prime Minister during the Nigeria/India Bilateral meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that the award was bestowed on the Indian leader to signify Nigeria’s appreciation and commitment to the Nigerian Indian partnership.

The Nigerian leader added that the invitation to the Indian PM was to rekindle and reclassify the existing relationship between Nigeria and India.

He also stated that the high level engagement was intended to improve the relationship between the two countries.

According to him, “Nigeria values its excellent relationship with India, and we work to deepen and broaden the same to the mutual benefit of our two friendly countries.

“You represent a very strong commitment in democratic values and norms, you have been doing a good job historically, winning three consecutive elections in a complex society is a feat that we respect so much.

“I will confer on you today, the Prime Minister of India, Nigeria’s National Honor, the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger. This to signify Nigeria’s appreciation and commitment to India as a partner.”

Commiserating with Nigeria over the recent floods that ravaged several cities across the country, including the Maiduguri major flood incident, the Indian Prime Minister promised to support Nigeria with 20 tons of relief materials.

Modi said this is to support the administration of President Tinubu on its ongoing humanitarian efforts.

