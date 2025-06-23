President Tinubu celebrates Tony Elumelu’s wife at 55

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Chairperson of Avon Healthcare Limited and wife of Tony Elumelu, Dr Awele Vivien Elumelu, on her 55th birthday on June 23, 2025.

President Tinubu said he is joining family and friends to celebrate the renowned physician, a devoted mother and wife, philanthropist, and entrepreneur.

In a statement on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President commended Dr. Elumelu for her outstanding achievements and numerous recognitions, highlighting her lifelong commitment to saving lives and empowering women and children.

He especially noted her leadership at Avon Healthcare Limited and as Founder/CEO of Avon Medical Practice, where she has advanced access to quality healthcare across Nigeria and Africa, with a special focus on the underserved.

President Tinubu recalled her service as a Private Sector Champion for Immunisation in Africa with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, in 2018, a role through which she helped reach over 10 million non-immunised children on the continent.

He said Elumelu’s inspiring participation in marathons in Nigeria and worldwide has motivated many to embrace healthier lifestyles through physical fitness and proper diet.

He further acknowledged her philanthropic leadership as a Director on the Board of Heirs Holdings and as a Trustee of The Tony Elumelu Foundation, where she empowers many Nigerians with entrepreneurial skills and opportunities for a better future.

President Tinubu prayed that the Almighty God will grant her more years of good health, abundant blessings, and continued success in her noble service to humanity.

