President Tinubu celebrates Governor Sule at 64

President Bola Tinubu has sent his felicitations to the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, as he marks his 64th birthday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

Ngelale said: “President Tinubu celebrates the accomplished engineer and businessman who superintended successful private enterprises like African Petroleum and Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc before investing his wealth of experience and expertise in the service of the good people of Nasarawa State.

“The President commends the Governor for his remarkable strides in Nasarawa, such as providing needed infrastructure, fostering peace and harmony among communities, and opening up the state for investments.

“President Tinubu notes that the first oil drilling in the State was inaugurated under the leadership of Governor Sule, an attestation to his penchant for pioneering groundbreaking efforts across sectors.

“The President wishes the Governor good health and strength as he turns 64 and prays that the Almighty grant him more wisdom in his stewardship in Nasarawa State.”