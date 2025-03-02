President Tinubu celebrates Alhaja Gbajabiamila at 95

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Alhaja Lateefat Olufunke Gbajabiamila on her 95th birthday on March 2.

The Eagle Online is reporting that she is the mother of the Chief of Staff to the President, Right Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila.

Alhaja Gbajabiamila is also a revered leader, accomplished entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

According to the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga: “President Tinubu celebrates Mama on this special occasion and extols her unmatched kindness, humility, and unwavering dedication to serving God and humanity.”

In the statement on Sunday, Tinubu described her as a formidable political force in Lagos and beyond, reflecting on her impactful service as the first elected female local government chairperson during the Lateef Jakande Administration.

He said Alhaja Gbajabiamila’s name will undoubtedly stand out when chronicling the women who have left lasting marks on Nigeria’s socio-political landscape.

Onanuga added: “The President thanks Mama for her support and consistent prayers and asks God Almighty, whom she serves faithfully, to grant her many more years filled with good health, joy, and laughter.”

