President Tinubu celebrates 2Baba on 50th birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated music icon, Innocent Ujah Idibia, fondly called 2Face or 2Baba, on his 50th birthday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the congratulatory message available on Friday.

According to Onanuga, Tinubu acknowledged the contributions of the music star to Nigeria’s entertainment industry and commended his resilience, creativity, and indomitable Nigerian spirit.

He said: “For more than 20 years, 2Baba serenaded us with soulful melodies, inspired generations, and carried the Nigerian flag with pride worldwide.

“His legendary song, ‘African Queen’, remains an evergreen classic that introduced the beauty of African music to the world, placing Nigeria at the heart of the global entertainment map.”

The President also noted 2Baba’s patriotism and deployment of his platform to the promotion of peace, unity, and good governance in Nigeria.

Tinubu prayed that the years ahead will bring the music virtuoso greater joy, fulfilment, and good health.

