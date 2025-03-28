President Tinubu at 73: I’ll put in more hard work for Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu said on Friday in Abuja that he will continue to work hard and pray for the peace and stability of the nation as he turns 73..

The President said this in an interview with reporters after a special Juma’ah prayer for the nation and commemoration of his birthday.

At the event, which took place at the National Mosque, Abuja, the President thanked God for the grace of seeing his 73rd birthday.

The President will turn 73 on March 29, 2025.

President Tinubu said the safety and welfare of citizens remain uppermost on his mind and prayer list.

He said: “I feel good.

“I feel happy.

“I thank the Almighty Allah, who has protected us and continues to answer our prayers.

“We also thank Allah for accepting our worship.

“That is key and very important to us.

“We have prayed for our country.

“We prayed for the stability and peace of the nation.

“We prayed that Almighty Allah will safeguard our people and all citizens.”

President Tinubu said his watchword remains: “Hard work and hard prayers,” adding: “The word for all of us is hard work.

“You work harder, and you pray harder.

“That’s the inspiration I got from today’s sermon.

“We thank God almighty that at this stage, we are still in it and working.”

Dr. Abdulkadir Salman Solagberu, the Malami Ubandoma of Ilorin Emirate, and other clerics led the special prayers for the nation and President Tinubu.

Solaberu assured the President of continual prayers for his good health, strength, and wisdom to steer the nation’s affairs.

The renowned Islamic cleric and scholar noted that prayers for the nation’s peace and stability would herald the citizens’ development and well-being.

The Imam of the National Mosque, Prof. Muhammad Kabir Adam, thanked the President and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for catering to the poor and needy during Ramadan.

Prof. Adam urged Muslims to continue their prayers for the President, the nation, and goodwill toward the poor after Ramadan.

“Mr. President, Allah is with you, and you will succeed,” he added.

The Jumat was attended by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima; Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Ministers; Service Chiefs; and some members of the President’s family.

