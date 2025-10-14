President Tinubu: Aremu was a steadfast labour leader

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sympathised with the labour movement and civil society on the passing of renowned unionist and rights activist, Comrade Abiodun Aremu, who died on Sunday in Ota, Ogun State, describing him as a steadfast labour leader.

This was revealed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement he issued on Monday.

Onanuga said in the statement that Tinubu also condoled with the family, friends, and associates of the departed labour activist.

The President described Comrade Aremu as a committed fighter who devoted his time, energy, and resources to empowering workers and enhancing their rights in Nigeria.

He particularly commiserated with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and the broader civil society community on the loss of one of their most consistent partners in the quest for a better life for all workers.

He said: “He was a courageous comrade who remained steadfast in his beliefs and never wavered in his defence of the oppressed.

“Aremu was a teacher, an organiser, a conscience of the people.

“He shaped minds and inspired generations of Nigerians on integrity, justice and patriotism.

“The nation has lost a selfless patriot and a tireless fighter for the common good.”

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of Aremu’s soul and strength for his family and loved ones.