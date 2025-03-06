President Tinubu appoints two new Permanent Secretaries

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of two new Permanent Secretaries to fill existing vacancies.in the Federal Civil Service.

This was made known by Eno Olotu, the Director Information and Public Relations, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

In a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, she said the newly appointed officials are Adeladan Olarinre and Mukhtar Muhammed representing Oyo State and the North West geopolitical zone respectively.

Olotu said the appointments followed a rigorous and transparent selection process in line with the administration’s commitment to meritocracy, excellence, and competence in the civil service.

She said: “The new permanent secretaries are urged to bring wealth of their experiences and expertise to their roles, which will further strengthen the delivery of public services and support the government’s development agenda.”

Olotu said the HCSF, Didi Walson-Jack, commended Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to entrenching the principles of transparency, meritocracy, and professionalism in the civil service.

She added that the appointments reflected the administration’s dedication to fostering a competent and results-oriented public service that meets the needs of Nigerians.

