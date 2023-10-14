President Tinubu appoints Onanuga, Yakubu as top aides

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed senior journalist, Bayo Onanuga, and Delu Bulus Yakubu as Special Adviser and Senior Special Assistant respectively.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement on Friday.

According to Ngelale: “As part of efforts to prioritize effective and efficient working synergy between the Presidency and Federal Ministries, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointments of professionals who have prior working experience within the architecture of the Federal Ministries they will be coordinating with, in addition to duties that will be carried out at the President’s discretion:

“Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy — Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

“Senior Special Assistant to the President on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation — Ms. Delu Bulus Yakubu.

“The President wishes the new presidential aides well in the discharge of their duties.”