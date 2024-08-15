President Tinubu appoints new Perm Secs for FCTA

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of four Permanent Secretaries for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Anthony Ogunleye, Director of Press, Office of the FCT Minister, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ogunleye said the appointments were necessitated by the imminent retirement from the service of two Permanent Secretaries and the creation of the Youth Development Secretariat.

He identified the appointees as Joy Okeke from South East, Rotimi Ajayi from South West and Nancy Nathan from North East.

He added that Tinubu also approved the formalisation of the position of the Solicitor-General of the FCT Administration as Solicitor General/Permanent Secretary for the Legal Services Secretariat.

The Director said that the appointees, including the Mandate Secretary, Youth Development Secretariat, Abdullahi Ango, would be inaugurated on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Tinubu had on March 12, 2024 appointed 10 pioneer permanent secretaries for the FCTA in line with the provisions of the FCT Civil Service Commission Law, 2018.

