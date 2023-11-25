President Tinubu appoints eight new Perm Secs

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

This followed the concluded selection process by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, who made this known in a statement, listed those appointed as Ndakayo-Aishetu Gogo, Adeoye Adeleye Ayodeji, Rimi Nura Abba, Bako Deborah Odoh, Omachi Raymond Omenka, Ahmed Dunoma Umar, Watti Tinuke and Ella Nicholas Agbo.

Ngelale added in the statement: “President Tinubu anticipates that the new Permanent Secretaries, having emerged at the top of qualified candidates after a diligent assessment process, will deploy their expertise and competence in the effective execution of the Renewed Hope mandate to revitalize service delivery in all Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies in the superceding interest of the Nigerian people.”