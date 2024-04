President Tinubu appoints CEO for CREDICORP

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Engr. Uzoma Nwagba as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement issued on Friday.

According to Ngelale, 36-year-old Nwagba holds a Master’s of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School and a first-class Bachelor’s of Engineering from Howard University, Washington DC, United States of America.

Prior to his appointment, he served as Chief Operating Officer of the Bank of Industry in charge of driving micro-credit and other financial interventions at the institution.

He had also served as Senior Investment Associate, specialising in financial services (banking, insurance, pensions) at the African Capital Alliance.

Nwagba was a Software Engineer at Microsoft, where he led multiple teams charged with building enterprise and mobile software for emerging markets: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and Nigeria, before his transition to finance.

Ngelale added: “The President expects the new Chief Executive Officer of this critical agency to bring to bear his wealth of experience in finance and technology, as well as his record in driving financial interventions across Nigeria in this new role in order to expand access to credit to all classes of Nigerian citizens, while promoting financial inclusion, and enhancing the quality of life of the Nigerian people as they access the tangibles of prosperity.”