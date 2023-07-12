President Tinubu appoints 20 more SSAs, SAs, PAs + Full list

828 828

President Bola Tinubu has appointed 20 more Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants and Personal Assistants.

Though the list was yet to be officially unveiled, sources confirmed to The Eagle Online that the appointees have all received their letters of appointments.

Top on the list of the new appointees is the Head of the Tinubu Media Office, Alhaji Tunde Rahman, who is now SSA to the President on Media Matters.

So also was Temitope Ajayi appointed as SSA Media and Public Affairs.

Also on the list are Ibrahim Masari, SSA on Political Matters; Adekunle Tinubu, Personal Physician; Damilotun Aderemi, Senior Special Assistant (Private Secretary); Toyin Subair, Senior Special Assistant (Domestic); O’tega Ogra, Senior Special Assistant (Digital/New Media); and Demola Oshodi, Senior Special Assistant (Protocol); Abdulaziz Abdulaziz – Senior Special Assistant (Print Media); Yetunde Sekoni – Senior Special Assistant; Motunrayo Jinadu – Senior Special Assistant; Segun Dada – Special Assistant (Social Media); and Paul Adekanye – Special Assistant (Logistics).

Others are Friday Soton, Special Assistant (Housekeeping); Shitta-Bey Akande, Special Assistant (Catering); Nosa Asemota, Special Assistant (Visual Communication) Personal Photographer; Kamal Yusuf, Personal Assistant (Special Duties); Wale Fadairo, Personal Assistant (General Duties); Sunday Moses, Personal Assistant (Videography); and Taiwo Okanlawon, Personal Assistant (State Photographer).