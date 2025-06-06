President Ruto speaks as his daughters marry Nigerians + Video

The President of Kenya, William Ruto, has demanded an explanation on why his two daughters married Nigerians when there are men in Kenya.

The President of Kenya said this humorously at a wedding ceremony, where he pointed at his daughter who was getting married to another Nigerian.

The Eagle Online recalls that June Ruto, the daughter of President Ruto, married a Nigerian, Dr Alexander Ezenegu, on May 27, 2021.

President Ruto said at the latest wedding: “My daughter is married to a Nigerian.

“This one now again is married to a Nigerian.

“And our guys around, I don’t know.

“Is it that they are slow?

“So we need to balance these scales, because at this rate, we are going to have a brain drain from Kenya.

“I think there is something between Nigeria and Kenya, so we should build it further.”

