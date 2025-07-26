President of Gambia pays condolence visit to Buhari’s family

The President of the Republic of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, on Friday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late former Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, at his hometown in Daura, Katsina State.

Barrow was received on arrival by the Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Alhaji Abdullahi Garba-Faskari, alongside members of the Buhari family.

While offering his tribute, Barrow described the late Buhari as a pillar of democracy and a steadfast supporter of The Gambia.

“President Buhari stood by us and the Gambian people to ensure that our democratic mandate was fully respected and implemented to its ultimate end,” he said.

He said that Buhari was more than a leader to him personally.

“Every time I saw Buhari, I saw a father, a brother, and an uncle standing before me,” he added.

Barrow highlighted Buhari’s role in promoting peace and democracy across West Africa through ECOWAS, the African Union, and on the global stage.

He added: “I feel deeply obliged for what President Buhari has done — not just for The Gambia, but for ECOWAS, the African Union, and Nigeria’s image across the world.

“He stood for democracy, freedom, and justice.”

The Gambian leader extended his condolences to the Buhari family and the Nigerian people.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and to all Nigerians for the loss of a great man—one who helped shape who we are today,” he said.

In his remarks, Garba-Faskari described Barrow’s visit as a true reflection of African brotherhood.

He added that Buhari’s contributions to peace and stability in Nigeria and across the continent would never be forgotten.

Responding on behalf of the family, Yusuf Buhari, son of the late president, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the visit.

He said the gesture underscored the strong historical and diplomatic ties between Nigeria and The Gambia, as well as the late president’s enduring legacy in Africa.

