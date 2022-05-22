President Nigeria needs in 2023 — Sat Guru Maharaj ji

The founder of the One Love Family, Sat Guru Maharaj ji, says Nigeria needs a president with the courage of a lion in 2023 to address numerous challenges in the nation.

Maharaj ji made the remark on Saturday while addressing the media on state of the nation and 2023 general elections.

He spoke at Satguru Maharaj ji Village, Iju Ishaga in Lagos State.

He said: “We need someone who can stand up and solve our problems.

“We don’t need a lamed duck president but one with a lion heart.

“We must fight to make sure that the government that is coming is a people’s government.

“The nation needs a president that will use public funds to make people happy and not hypocrites and deceivers.”

According to Maharaj ji, for things to change in Nigeria, leaders and followers must prioritise truth, righteousness, justice, fairness and equity.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to follow laid down rules in the conduct of the 2023 elections to throw up credible leaders for the masses.

He also urged policy makers to be honest and transparent about nation’s resources, saying: “We cannot build anything worthwhile and durable until we think like a die hard communist.”

Maharaji ji called for an end to the disagreement between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

He described the brain drain being experienced in the country as sad, adding that the nation’s challenges were spiritual, which Nigeria would overcome by embracing the “Great Light”.

Maharaj ji also called on the National Assembly to wake up and provide hope for the nation as people’s representatives.

“There is need for a divine government of love that will touch all aspect of citizen’s life,” he said.