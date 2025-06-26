President Federation Cup: Sanwo-Olu, AbdulRazaq to grace grand finale

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State expected to be the special guest of honour at Saturday’s President Federation Cup grand finale at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos in which Cup holders Rivers Angels will confront Nasarawa Amazons in the women’s final, before giant killers Abakaliki FC tango with Kwara United in the men’s final.

A colourful occasion is afoot by the Lagos Waterfront with the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq also confirmed to be in attendance.

The number one citizens of Nasarawa, Ebonyi, and Rivers States may also be in attendance or send high-powered delegations.

It is the first time that a team from Ebonyi State, which was created in October 1996, will reach the final of Nigeria’s national Cup competition, while it is the first time in 49 years that a team from Kwara State, which was created in 1967, will show up at the final of the competition.

In 1976, little-known Alyufsalam Rocks of Ilorin decimated more illustrious clubs across the country to reach the final of what was then known as the Challenge Cup, losing 2-0 to Rangers International of Enugu.

Today’s Ebonyi State was created from parts of Enugu and Abia States.

This year, Abakaliki FC have turned out to be the surprise packets.

The club has continued to show disdain for big names, and have, like Kwara State’s Alyufsalam Rocks 49 years ago, sailed into the final at the expense of fabulous names in the football establishment.

NPFL clubs Katsina United (who fell 2-3 after penalty kicks in the Round of 32), two-time African champions Enyimba FC (grilled 2-0 in the Round of 16), Nasarawa United (bumped in the quarter finals following 4-5 penalty-kicks defeat) and Ikorodu City (whose sweet song was truncated after another 4-5 penalty-kicks defeat in the semi-finals) were the victims, after Yobe Desert Stars were cut out in the Round of 64.

The club is financed by Senator Joseph Obinna Ogba, a former Chairman of Ebonyi State Football Association, one-time vice president of the Nigeria Football Federation, and a two-term Senator of the Federal Republic.

Although Kwara United had a foretaste of Ebonyi State’s opposition earlier in the competition when they dismissed Cynosure FC in the Round of 64, they will do well not to take anything for granted against Abakaliki FC when the whistle goes for kick-off inside the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

Nicknamed Afonja Warriors, the progress of Kwara United, coached by Tunde Sanni, to this year’s final has attracted the keen interest of Governor AbdulRazaq; Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, and indeed persons in high and low places in the entire Kwara State.

The Emir of Ilorin told the team before the contingent departed for Lagos: “I was once an official of Shooting Stars (another top-tier club based in Ibadan) and the Nigeria Football Federation.

“I know what is at stake in a crucial match like this.

“Prepare well, remain focused and stay united.

“We will continue to pray for your success.”

