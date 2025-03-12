President Federation Cup: Rangers, Kano Pillars headline Round of 64 + All fixtures

The draw for the 2025 President Federation Cup will see previous winners Rangers International FC of Enugu and Kano Pillars do battle in the star fixture of the men’s event Round of 64.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the draw for the national competition was held at the Nigeria Football Federation Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.
The draw also threw up a couple of contests of giants.
One of such fixtures will see Bayelsa Queens lock horns with last year’s finalists Naija Ratels in the earliest stage possible in the women’s event Round of 32.
The Full Draw
ROUND OF 64 (MEN)
El-Kanemi Warriors Vs Simon Ben FC
Enyimba FC Vs El-Shama FC
Yobe Desert Stars Vs Abakaliki FC
Katsina United Vs Green Beret
Nasarawa United Vs Flight FC
Ijele FC Vs Lautau FC
Bayelsa United Vs EFCC FC
FC Basira Vs Atlantic FA
Warri Wolves Vs Wilbros FC
Shooting Stars Vs Zamfara United
Wikki Tourists Vs Edel FC
Rovers FC Vs Igbajo FC
Ikorodu City Vs Sunshine U19
Crown FC Vs NOSMAS FC
Beyond Limit FC Vs Krusaders FC
Rivers United Vs Barau FC
Mighty Jets Vs Imperial FC
Akwa United Vs Kebbi United
Inter Lagos Vs Harmony FA
Sokoto United Vs Jr. Danburan FC
Lobi Stars Vs Discovery Talent FC
Solution FC Vs Eagle Stars
Kwara United Vs Cynosure FC
Gombe United Vs Assemblies of God
Sunshine Stars Vs FC Bako
Plateau United Vs Ahudiyannem FC
Osun United Vs FWC FC
ABS FC Vs E-World
Bendel Insurance Vs Dandidi Babes
Adamawa United Vs Warinje Babes
Heartland FC Vs CP Strikers
Rangers Int’l Vs Kano Pillars
All matches will take place on March 19, 2025.
ROUND OF 32 (WOMEN)
Rivers Angels Vs Moje Queens
Gallant Queens Vs First Mahi Babes
Remo Stars Ladies Vs Plateau United Queens
Dannaz Ladies Vs GP World
Delta Queens Vs Jacklyn Angels
Ibom Angels Vs Sporting Angels
Fortress Ladies Vs Onimarg FC
Heartland Queens Vs Crystal Stars
Osun Babes Vs N-Youth Ladies
Edo Queens Vs Kada Queens
Delta Babes Vs Mighty Jets Mata
Adamawa Queens Vs Unification Ladies
Sunshine Queens Vs Castmog Ladies
Confluence Queens Vs Ahudiyannem Queens
Nasarawa Amazons Vs Kwara Ladies
Bayelsa Queens Vs Naija Ratels.