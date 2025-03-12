President Federation Cup: Rangers, Kano Pillars headline Round of 64 + All fixtures

The draw for the 2025 President Federation Cup will see previous winners Rangers International FC of Enugu and Kano Pillars do battle in the star fixture of the men’s event Round of 64.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the draw for the national competition was held at the Nigeria Football Federation Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

The draw also threw up a couple of contests of giants.

One of such fixtures will see Bayelsa Queens lock horns with last year’s finalists Naija Ratels in the earliest stage possible in the women’s event Round of 32.

The Full Draw

ROUND OF 64 (MEN)

El-Kanemi Warriors Vs Simon Ben FC

Enyimba FC Vs El-Shama FC

Yobe Desert Stars Vs Abakaliki FC

Katsina United Vs Green Beret

Nasarawa United Vs Flight FC

Ijele FC Vs Lautau FC

Bayelsa United Vs EFCC FC

FC Basira Vs Atlantic FA

Warri Wolves Vs Wilbros FC

Shooting Stars Vs Zamfara United

Wikki Tourists Vs Edel FC

Rovers FC Vs Igbajo FC

Ikorodu City Vs Sunshine U19

Crown FC Vs NOSMAS FC

Beyond Limit FC Vs Krusaders FC

Rivers United Vs Barau FC

Mighty Jets Vs Imperial FC

Akwa United Vs Kebbi United

Inter Lagos Vs Harmony FA

Sokoto United Vs Jr. Danburan FC

Lobi Stars Vs Discovery Talent FC

Solution FC Vs Eagle Stars

Kwara United Vs Cynosure FC

Gombe United Vs Assemblies of God

Sunshine Stars Vs FC Bako

Plateau United Vs Ahudiyannem FC

Osun United Vs FWC FC

ABS FC Vs E-World

Bendel Insurance Vs Dandidi Babes

Adamawa United Vs Warinje Babes

Heartland FC Vs CP Strikers

Rangers Int’l Vs Kano Pillars

All matches will take place on March 19, 2025.

ROUND OF 32 (WOMEN)

Rivers Angels Vs Moje Queens

Gallant Queens Vs First Mahi Babes

Remo Stars Ladies Vs Plateau United Queens

Dannaz Ladies Vs GP World

Delta Queens Vs Jacklyn Angels

Ibom Angels Vs Sporting Angels

Fortress Ladies Vs Onimarg FC

Heartland Queens Vs Crystal Stars

Osun Babes Vs N-Youth Ladies

Edo Queens Vs Kada Queens

Delta Babes Vs Mighty Jets Mata

Adamawa Queens Vs Unification Ladies

Sunshine Queens Vs Castmog Ladies

Confluence Queens Vs Ahudiyannem Queens

Nasarawa Amazons Vs Kwara Ladies

Bayelsa Queens Vs Naija Ratels.

