President Federation Cup: Ogbonda insists experienced Angels have the edge

Whyte Ogbonda is not your ordinary sweat merchant. Even among his colleagues, it is widely acknowledged that the former tactician of Ibom Angels FC of Uyo knows his onions, and more.



On Saturday, Ogbonda will be gunning for his first National Cup title as head coach, having guided unfancied Ibom Angels to runners-up position in 2017 and 2018.

On both occasions, they lost to Rivers Angels. The strategist has tasted victory previously, albeit as assistant coach, when Rivers Angels won the trophy in 2014.

“Yes, Rivers Angels have always reached the women’s final of the Cup, and here we are again. Our target is to lift the trophy and bring it back to Rivers State, having lost the opportunity to win the league. As a team, we are indebted to Rivers State government to bring back the trophy. That is the only way we can show appreciation for the government’s huge investment in the team.”

Ogbonda insists that his girls, who include in their ranks Nigeria U20 girls’ forward Blessing Okpe and Flamingos’ forward Peace Effiong, will not underrate Naija Ratels, but will go all out to accomplish victory.

The women’s final will kick off at 1pm on Saturday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, with the men’s final to commence at 4pm.