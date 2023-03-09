President-elect Tinubu sympathises with victims of Ikeja train accident

President-elect, Bola Tinubu has condoled victims of the train accident that occurred in Ikeja earlier on Thursday.

A train had crushed one of the luxury buses in the fleet of the newly-introduced Lagos State bus service and three persons are said to have lost their lives.

Tinubu, former governor of Lagos State, in a personally signed statement offered prayers for those who lost their lives and speed recovery for the injured.

He said, “I offer my sincere condolences to the victims and families affected by the gory incident involving a train and a bus in the Ikeja area of Lagos State earlier today.

“I am praying for all, including those who died and those who sustained injuries in the tragic and unfortunate incident.

“My thoughts are with them and with the Lagos State Government, even as I continue to follow the emergency response efforts closely and offer support, where necessary, to ensure that survivors and others involved receive the best care.”