President-elect Tinubu sympathises with victims of Ikeja train accident

President-elect, Bola Tinubu has condoled victims of the train accident that occurred in Ikeja earlier on Thursday.

A train had crushed one of the luxury buses in the fleet of the newly-introduced Lagos State bus service and three persons are said to have lost their lives.

Tinubu, former governor of Lagos State, in a personally signed statement offered prayers for those who lost their lives and speed recovery for the injured.

He said, β€œI offer my sincere condolences to the victims and families affected by the gory incident involving a train and a bus in the Ikeja area of Lagos State earlier today.

β€œI am praying for all, including those who died and those who sustained injuries in the tragic and unfortunate incident.

β€œMy thoughts are with them and with the Lagos State Government, even as I continue to follow the emergency response efforts closely and offer support, where necessary, to ensure that survivors and others involved receive the best care.”