President-elect Tinubu mourns General Oladipo Diya

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sent his condolences to the family of former Chief of General Staff, Lt. General Oladipo Diya, who passed on early Sunday morning.

General Diya, according to his son, Sinmi Diya, passed on early on Sunday morning at the age of 79.

The former Nigeria’s number citizen served as military governor of Ogun State where he hailed from and held several military positions before he became Chief of General Staff in 1993 as second in command to late Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

While expressing his sadness over the passing of the retired General, Asiwaju Tinubu praised his contributions to national development and the military institution.

“The news of the death of General Oladipo Diya early this morning came to me as a shock. I send my heartfelt condolences and sympathy to his immediate family especially his wives and children.

“General Diya lived a remarkable life of a soldier and he made his mark in the military where he served our country diligently. As Military Governor of Ogun State, in the various military positions he held till he rose to the enviable position of Chief of General Staff and second in command to the Head of State, he served meritoriously.

“As much as he could, he played a stabilising role during one of the most turbulent periods in our nation’s life in the aftermath of June 12, 1993 presidential election. He will be remembered for his patriotism and service to the nation.

“My condolences to Governor Dapo Abiodun and the people of Ogun State.

I pray that Almighty Allah comforts his family and all those he left behind. May God Almighty grant his soul eternal rest.”