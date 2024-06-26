President Cup: Olowookere believes it is Naija Ratels’ yea, nothing can stop it

World Cup bronze medal-winning strategist, Bankole Olowookere is entertaining no fear ahead of Saturday’s women’s final of the President Federation Cup against eight-time champions Rivers Angels in Lagos.



“We thank God for taking us this far in the competition. During the league’s regular season, we did not quite meet up with our own expectations. However, our target at the beginning of the season also included doing well in the Cup, and now we are in the final.



“For sure, we are the distinct underdogs against Rivers Angels that have won this trophy eight times before now. But no team is unbeatable. We have a plan and a strategy to emerge champions on Saturday. We want to do this for our proprietor and for our supporters who have been with us through victory and defeat, through thick and thin. I can assure you that Naija Ratels are determined to make history.”

Olowookere led the Nigeria U17 girls, Flamingos, to win the bronze medals for the first time at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India two years ago. He has also now qualified the team for this year’s finals to be staged in the Dominican Republic.



Naija Ratels is the first club from Abuja in 24 years to reach the women’s final of the Cup. In 2000, FCT Queens lost to the same Rivers Angels in the final.