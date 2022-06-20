President condoles with family of former ACF scribe, Col. Musa Shehu

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the family of former Secretary-General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Col. Musa Sheikh Shehu, in mourning the passing of the patriot, who served the country in many leadership positions, including military administrator of Rivers and Plateau states.

The President commiserates with members and leaders of the ACF, friends and associates of the former military officer.

President Buhari prays that Allah, in His mercy, will grant the departed soul Jannah Firdausi.