President Buhari to make farewell broadcast to Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari will make a farewell broadcast as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to Nigerians on May 28, 2023 at 7am.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

President Buhari will be handing over to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on May 29.

This would mark the end of his two terms of four years each as president of the country.

Adesina said the broadcast will be televised.

He thus advised television and radio stations and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.