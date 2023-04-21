President Buhari, Tinubu exchange Sallah greetings

President Muhammadu Buhari and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have exchanged Eid greetings in a phone call to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

This was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

In a terse statement on Friday, Shehu said Buhari and Tinubu exchanged the greetings on Friday.

He said both leaders thanked God Almighty for seeing this day and prayed for the stability and the wellbeing of the nation.

President Buhari expressed his readiness to welcome Asiwaju Tinubu to the State House as President on May 29, he added.