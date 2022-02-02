President Buhari speaks to Guinea-Bissau’s Embalo, condemns abortive coup plot

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday evening spoke with Umaro Sissoco Embalo, shortly after the Guinea-Bissau leader survived a military attempt to overthrow his government.

President Buhari congratulated Embalo on surviving the coup attempt and commended the loyal troops in Guinea Bissau for the show of patriotism leading to their “spectacular victory” over the disloyal elements of the military.

The President condemned the attempt to subvert the established constitutional order in Guinea Bissau and extended the goodwill and support of the government and people of Nigeria to the Guinea-Bissauans and the Embalo administration.

“I look forward to working with you to strengthen the existing bilateral ties between our sisterly nations, and the defence and promotion of democracy and its values throughout the sub region, and the entire continent,” President Buhari told Embalo.

In the course of the conversation, President Embalo assured President Buhari that the situation had been brought under control and that “all is well, and normalcy fully restored.