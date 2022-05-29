Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
News

President Buhari sends birthday greetings to Masari, and describes him as a national asset

By No Comments1 Min Read

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended best wishes to Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

“I wish you good health and long life as you continue to serve the nation with your well-known spirit of humility and hard work,” said the President.

“Governor Masari,” said the President, “has written many chapters in the development of our young democracy and in Katsina, where he is about to end his two terms as Governor.”

He noted that Masari’s immense patriotism, hard work and self-discipline will continue to be appreciated as assets of the nation.

“May you stay healthy and live long and under your leadership, our wish for a peaceful and prosperous Katsina state will be realized,” President Buhari concluded.

Share.

Related Posts