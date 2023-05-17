President Buhari salutes General Gusau at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent greetings to former Minister of Defence, General Aliyu Mohammed Gusau, on his 80th birthday on May 18, 2023.

This was conveyed via a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

In the statement on Wednesday, Adesina said President Buhari felicitated with the military officer, who held several high-level national security, military and intelligence offices, with distinction.

He added: “President Buhari joins family, friends and associates of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), to three Presidents, in celebrating the milestone, heralded by playing major roles in shaping the political and economic history of Nigeria, especially on security and diplomatic issues.

“The President believes General Gusau’s commitment to self-development, through research, networking and travelling, keeps him fresh and relevant on all issues of national and global development, strengthened by his disciplined military background, which saw him reaching the peak of his career as Chief of Army Staff, in 1993.

“As the former Minister of Defence clocks 80, President Buhari affirms that his versatile knowledge of military strategy and intelligence, public policy and good governance will always keep him relevant.

“The President prays for the well-being of General Gusau and his family.”

