President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Prince Oluyemi Joseph Bajowa, a retired Major General, on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary.

The President spoke in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Monday.

Shehu said further in the statement: “The President rejoices with the family, friends, associates of the Jagunmolu of Ikale Land as well as the government and people of Ondo State in celebrating the milestone age.

“President Buhari recalls with admiration the times he spent together with Gen. Bajowa during the military years beginning from the 3rd Infantry Division of the Nigerian Army when he was Brigade Commander in the Northern Sector based in Maiduguri, and Bajowa was a Brigade Commander in the Southern Sector in Calabar. Both of them also worked together when Bajowa was Permanent Secretary, Ministries of Defence; Industry as well as Science and Technology, and Gen. Buhari (rtd) was Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF).

“President Buhari notes that the celebrant distinguished himself creditably during his stint as Managing Director, Nigeria Airways, and was Coordinator of the movement of federal ministries from Lagos to the new Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

“He also recalls with appreciation when Gen. Bajowa hosted him and his entourage at his Igbotako residence, Ondo State on a campaign stop during his first attempt as a Presidential Candidate in 2003.

“As the Prince and astute administrator joins the ‘Octogenarian Club,’ President Buhari wishes him divine blessings of good health and longer life so that he will continue to serve his community, country and humanity.”