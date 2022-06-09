President Buhari salutes Bishop Peace Okonkwo at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has shared in the joyous occasion of the 70th birthday of the Resident Pastor of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission Headquarters, Bishop Peace Okonkwo.

The wife of the Founder of TREM, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, will turn June 10, 2022.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Thursday said: “President Buhari felicitates with family members, particularly her husband, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, who has been a pillar of support and encouragement for women in ministry, guiding his wife to take up leadership and spiritual roles that have turned out a blessing to many in the Body of Christ and beyond.

“While joining members of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission and spiritual leaders to celebrate with Bishop Okonkwo, the President notes her motherly position in nation building, establishing Word of Power Group of Schools for children and setting up a foundation, Women of Global Impact that reaches out to the homeless, poor and underprivileged, with support of Rehoboth Homes and Skills Acquisition Centre.

“President Buhari affirms that Bishop Okonkwo’s inspiration to promote prayer meetings at national and international levels, like the International Women Prayer Conference, since 1998, has had resounding impact on many lives, particularly families, encouraging women to trust God and pursue their dreams, with diligence, faith and hope.

“The President prays that the Almighty God will continue to bless the renowned minister with good health, and wisdom to keep sharing her love, care and concern.”