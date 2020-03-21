President Buhari salutes Apostle Suleman at 50

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitation to the Senior Pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, on his 50th birthday.

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Saturday congratulated Suleman for a life of service and dedication to God and humanity.

He rejoiced with all family members, friends and associates of the spiritual leader, whose influence and generosity, especially to the poor and underprivileged, continues to resonate.

The President felicitated with the Christian community and all congregants of Omega Fire Ministries, praying that the almighty God will continue to sustain the General Overseer in wisdom, strength and good health.