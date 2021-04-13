President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Prof. Bissallah Ahmed Ekele as the Chief Medical Director of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

A statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday revealed that the appointment of Prof. Ekele would be valid for another term of four years after a selfless service in his first tenure in office.

While congratulating him on his reappointment, Buhari urged Ekele to use the responsibility given to him to continue with the development of the hospital and health sector in the country.

“Prof. Ekele officially took over from the Acting CMD, Dr A.S. Haruna, on July 3, 2017, and has performed creditably well in infrastructural development, research, clinical services and industrial relations, among others,” the statement said.