President Buhari mourns tragic loss of students in Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the tragic death of some students of Victory College, Ungwan Yelwa, Kaduna, who drowned in River Kaduna while on an excursion.

Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Adesina noted that President Buhari’s thoughts and prayers were with the distraught families of the deceased and the management of the College.

The President expressed heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Kaduna State, during this difficult time.

He prayed that God would comfort families and friends affected by the profound loss of these young minds.

President Buhari also wished speedy recovery to other staff and students, who were in shock over the unfortunate incident.