President Buhari mourns Soun of Ogbomosoland

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of His Royal Highness, the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, on the demise of the highly revered traditional ruler earlier on Sunday.

The President’s condolence message was contained in a statement on Sunday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu.

According to Shehu, the President commiserates with the Government and people of Oyo State and especially the indigenes of Ogbomosoland on the demise of the frontline traditional ruler “whose reign of 48 years reinforced the town as a land of peace, accommodating and a bastion of history and tradition”.

President Buhari also joined the Oyo State Council of Obas in mourning the First Class Traditional ruler, “who will forever be remembered for his counsel and commitment to the unity and harmony within their ranks”.

He urged sons and daughters of Ogbomosoland to be consoled with the fact that Oba Oyewumi accentuated his reign with the development and progress of the community through enduring peace and extension of hands of fellowship to peoples of other lands.

President Buhari prayed that Almighty Allah will repose his soul.