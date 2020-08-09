President Muhammadu Buhari gas condoled with Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora over the sad loss of Dr. Dapo Williams, a prominent member of Nigeria-UK Diaspora.

Sympathizing with the family and friends of the deceased, the President recalled his meeting with Williams in January, this year, during a town hall meeting with Nigerian professionals in the United Kingdom.

“He was passionate about our country, deeply committed to a Nigeria that attains her position in the comity of Nations. It’s sad to lose such a hopeful, ebullient soul so soon,” President Buhari says.

Dr. Williams was leader and pioneer of Nigerian Think Tank Group and staunch member of the All Progressives Congress and Buhari Campaign Organization in the UK.

The very successful Real Estate professional and community leader was also a member of the Institute of Directors, London and Kent.