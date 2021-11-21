President Buhari mourns PFN founding father, Rev. Obiora Ezekiel

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of the General Overseer of Christian Pentecostal Mission International, Rev. Obiora Ezekiel, over the passing of the cleric.

Buhari said this in a condolence message released by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Sunday in Abuja.

He believed the religious leader, who was the founder of the ministry, had demonstrated love, peace and joy in pursuing his passion for soul winning.

He added that the deceased had also worked assiduously for the growth and spread of the gospel within and outside Nigeria, holding outreaches.

The President noted the late General Overseer’s role in raising many spiritual sons, who had also moved on to mentor pastors, evangelists, and teachers, commending his vision for founding the PFN.

President Buhari called for prayers for the family of the departed, particularly his wife and spiritual partner, Rev. Mercy Ezekiel, praying that the Almighty God would receive the soul of the renowned evangelist.