President Buhari mourns Pasali’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined leaders and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in condoling with family of the Coordinator of Buhari Campaign Organisation, Alhaji Danladi Pasali.

President Buhari in a statement signed Wednesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, noted that Pasali’s passing left the APC in deep grief, commiserating with friends, business and political associates of the erudite and charismatic political leader, who contributed to the success of the 2015 and 2019 elections, and remained loyal in advocacy and mobilization.

The President believed the courage, diligence and skillfulness that Alhaji Pasali, who also served as Secretary General of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, brought to the party, and his commitment to democracy and development will always remain in mind.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would grant departed politician a peaceful rest and comfort his family.