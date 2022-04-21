President Buhari mourns ‘Man of peace’, Pa Egbedubi Nwokocha

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with former 2nd Vice President, Nigerian Bar Association, Ikeja Branch, Dr Monday Onyekachi Ubani, on the passage of his father, Pa Egbedubi Nwokocha, popularly known as Egoro Oti.

The President gives glory to God for the gift of longevity, which saw Pa Nwokocha live to 101 years, and salutes the fact that he left his footprints on the sands of time, gaining reputation as a man of peace, a philanthropist, dutiful father, public spirited individual, and a man of integrity.

Condoling with Dr Ubani, the only son of the deceased, and the many grandchildren and great-grandchildren left by the departed, President Buhari urges them to keep the flag of the good works hoisted by their patriarch flying, knowing that in that wise, Papa Nwokocha would live forever in the hearts and minds of all who knew him.

The President urges the family to give the departed befitting rites of passage, as the soul of Egoro Oti marches on.