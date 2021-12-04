President Buhari mourns Kano kingmaker, Mukhtar Adnan

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of Sarkin Bai Kano, Alhaji Mukhtar Adnan.

This was contained in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Friday in Abuja.

According to thePresident, the death of 95-year-old Adnan, one of the longest serving kingmakers in the history of Kano Emirate, represents the fall of a colossus with a remarkable record of service.

He said: “The Sarkin Bai Kano was an immense historical figure who loomed large in our political and cultural affairs.

“Adnan’s record of serving Kano Emirate for 63 years and as a Chief Whip in the First Republic parliament qualifies him to be one of our greatest historical players and actors in the evolution of Nigeria.

”He participated not only in the selection of five emirs in Kano emirate, but will also be remembered for his contributions to the development of our democracy.

“I’m proud to say, without any fear of contradiction, that Adnan belongs to the golden age of our democracy, when the main motivation for politicians was selfless public service rather than the desire to amass wealth.”

Buhari said that one of the late kingmaker’s remarkable virtues was his tested and untainted integrity.