President Muhammadu Buhari has joined family, friends and the media industry to mourn celebrated journalist and former Editor of Sunday Times, Gbolabo Ogunsanwo.

The President’s condolence message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Femi Adesina, in the early hours of Sunday.

Adesina said: “The President recalls the height to which the deceased took Sunday Times in the 1970s, printing an unprecedented one million copies per week, and says he left his footprints on the sands of time.”

The late Ogunsanwo, President Buhari added, would also be remembered for his weekly column, which was full of wisdom, wit, humour, and pointed the way to a better nation.

The departed journalist spent the latter part of his life as a clergyman, a fact that Buhari sees as a perfect blend of the secular and the spiritual, and which he commended to those coming behind.

He prayed that the soul of Ogunsanwo would rest in peace.