President Buhari mourns as Prof. Akinfeleye loses wife

President Muhammadu Buhari has prayed for God’s comfort for eminent scholar of Mass Communication, Prof. Ralph Akinfeleye, and his family over the passage of his wife, Carol Anike Akinfeleye.

Buhari’s condolence message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

In the message on Sunday, Adesina said the President condoled with the family, friends and associates of Mrs. Akinfeleye, whose good work will continue to speak, particularly about the many lives she touched with her trademark charity, kindness and love.

He said as the family prepares for the final rites of the deceased, who was the Yeye Gbekonuyi of Idanre Kingdom and a former school Principal and Director of Education in Lagos State, the President called for full trust in the Almighty God for strength and direction.

President Buhari prayed that God will grant the departed wife and mother a peaceful rest.