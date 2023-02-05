President Buhari mourns as APC stalwart dies

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserates with the family of prominent businesswoman and committed stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bewaji Olajide Kuku, who passed on recently.

The President’s condolence message was contained in a statement by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Sunday.

According to Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity: “The President condoles with the APC family in Lagos State on the loss of a frontline politician who contributed time and resources to the development and cohesion that have become the hallmark of Lagos as the City of Progressives.

“President Buhari recalls her indelible contributions in the Policy, Research and Strategy Directorate of the APC Presidential Council in 2015 and also the deployment of her experiences as a chartered administrator to galvanise and enhance the participation of women in political activities.

“The President urges family and friends to take solace in the fact that the lives touched by the Alajegbade of Lagos with her philanthropic gestures, will continually resonate after her departure.

“He prays for the repose of her soul.”