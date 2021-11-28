President Buhari mourns as Alhaji Daura dies

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the passing of popular Kano State businessman and industrialist, Alhaji Sani Buhari Daura, describing his death as “a great loss not only to Katsina and Kano states but also the entire country because of his role in the country’s economy”.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made this known in a statement.

Shehu, in the statement on Sunday, said: in reaction to the news of the death as announced by the family on Sunday, President Buhari said that “the late Sani Buhari was one of the oldest pioneer businessmen in the country who contributed immensely to the economy and helped to create jobs for hundreds of people.

“Men like Sani Buhari rose to success through sheer hardwork and drive.”

He explained that “the late Sani Buhari had demonstrated that we can achieve success through labour,” adding: “His life story is inspiring because of his commitment to hardwork and perseverance.”

President Buhari wished the Buhari Daura families in Daura and Kano as well as Government and people of the two states the fortitude to bear the loss.