President Buhari jets out to Accra for ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Saturday (today) jet out to Accra, Ghana attend an Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on the political situation in Mali and other parts of the sub-region.

This was revealed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Saturday.

In the statement in the early hours of the day, Adesina said the Summit, which will hold at the Presidential Palace, Accra, also known as the Jubilee House, is expected to review progress made by Mali’s military junta on the return of the country to democratic rule.

The Heads of State will also review the situation in the Republics of Burkina Faso and Guinea.

The President, according to the statement, will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd); and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar.

President Buhari is expected return to Abuja at the end of the Summit on Saturday (today).