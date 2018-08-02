President Buhari in late night meeting with APC Governors

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday night met with State Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, which commenced at about 9.48pm, was attended by about 16 out of the current 21 APC governors, while those absent were represented by their deputies.

Others that attended the meeting were the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiohmole; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari; and other presidential aides.

NAN gathered that the agenda of the meeting may not be unconnected with the gale of defections within the APC.

It would be recalled that the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom; Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed; Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; and Deputy Governor of Kano State, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, announced their defections from the APC and joined the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

Some members of the National Assembly also defected from the APC to join various political parties last week.

President Buhari had earlier on Wednesday met with some APC senators and Oshiomhole over the defections.

The governors at the meeting included Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State and Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

Others were Jubril Bindow of Adamawa State, Kashim Shettima of Borno State, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State.

Also at the meeting were Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Abdullahi Gamduje of Kano State and Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State.

Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, Tanko Almakura of Nasarawa State, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and Osun State Deputy Governor Grace Laoye-Tomori were also in attendance.