President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zinox Technologies, Stan Leo Ekeh, on his 65th birthday on February 22, 2021.

In a congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday, Buhari joined family, friends and business associates to celebrate with the renowned investor.

According to him, Ekeh’s interest in technology has brought great pride to the country.

The President felicitated with Ekeh for the courage to explore a path that was least travelled before launch of his computer manufacturing brand in the country.

He further lauded him for setting up a technology company “with clear global relevance and standard, that completely repositioned markets, and encouraged a new entrepreneurial chain, particularly among young people”.

Buhari believes the investor’s interest in digital technology and e-commerce also energised public and private institutions to look inward for solutions in education, health and business.

According to the President, these include many customised and tailored applications that readily cater for the needs of customers, patients and governments.

The president prayed for good health and longer life for the visionary businessman.