President Buhari grieves over Shonekan’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of a former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

The President in a statement issued Tuesday by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina, extended deepest condolences to Chief Shonekan’s wife, Margaret, loved ones, as well as the government and people of Ogun State.

As an internationally-respected statesman, President Buhari affirmed that, with courageous wisdom, Chief Shonekan left his flourishing business career to become the Head of Government, at a delicate time when the country needed someone of his calm mien and pedigree to save the ship of state from sinking.

The President noted that Chief Shonekan demonstrated to all, that the love for country and commitment to her development, peace and unity transcend the trappings of office and the transient nature of political power.

The President added that he believed that Nigeria owes a great debt to Chief Shonekan, the peacemaker, who even at the twilight of his life time never stopped believing and working for a prosperous and democratic country.

Buhari prayed that the memory of the departed Head of Government will remain a blessing to Nigeria, even as he finds perfect peace with Almighty God.

The news of Nigeria’s foremost industrialist death in Lagos was broken Tuesday morning.

He died at age 85.